Honor V10 receives over 250,000 registrations in a day

Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the launch of the Honor V10 smartphone at an event in Beijing on Tuesday. The Honor V10 and Honor 7X are slated to go on sale in China from December 5. And, it is the same date that the V10 is likely to be announced globally.

The same day of its unveiling, the Honor V10 pre-registrations were open in China. From the numbers revealed by a GizChina report, it looks like the company has had a good start with this smartphone. We say so as the Honor V10 appears to have recorded over 250,000 registrations in a matter of after its launch. This shows the intense demand for the device among consumers. Notably, this is just pre-registration number and not that of pre-booking.

The main highlight of the Honor V10 is that the smartphone features a slim build and a FullView display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels at the sides reduced drastically while those at the top and bottom are also thin with the selfie camera and the fingerprint sensor.

The screen is a 5.99-inch 18:9 panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone makes use of the latest Kirin 970 SoC and has been launched in three variants - 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The imaging aspects of the device include a 13MP selfie camera with the company's new facial recognition technology. Also, there is LED flash at the front for perfect selfie shots even in low lighting conditions. There is a physical home button at the bottom and this doubles as the fingerprint sensor as well.

At the rear, the Honor V10 boasts of a dual camera setup with a primary 16MP RGB sensor and a secondary 20MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with Huawei's EMUI 8.0. The battery capacity of the smartphone is 3750mAh and it comes with a quick charging feature that can charge it from 0% to 50% in just half an hour.

The Honor V10 was launched in four color variants such as Night Black, Charm Red, Beach Gold, and Aurora Blue. The device is priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000) for the 4GB+64GB variant, 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000) for the 6GB+64GB variant, and 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 34,000) for the 6GB+128GB variant.