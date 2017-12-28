Honor V10 registrations open on Amazon India ahead of January 8 release

Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 7X and Honor V10 smartphones earlier this month at an event in London. Following the same, the Honor 7X was released in India starting from Rs. 12,999 and is now available on open sale exclusively via Amazon India as well.

Soon after the launch event, there were reports that the Honor V10 smartphone will be released in India on January 8, 2018. Now, the company has announced that the registrations for the Honor V10 are open starting from today. Interested consumers can register to buy the Honor V10 on Amazon India.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact pricing of the smartphone in the country. The device was launched at 499 euros (approx. Rs. 38,000) so we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 40,000. Other than India, the smartphone will be available in countries such as Russia, Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, the US, and France as well.

If the Honor V10 is priced around Rs. 40,000, it will compete with the affordable flagships such as OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 that belong to the same price bracket.

On the specs front, the Honor V10 runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. The device boasts of a 5.99-inch FHD+ IPS LCD FullView display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. For imaging, there is a dual camera setup at the rear of the smartphone. The primary sensor is a 16MP RGB one while the secondary sensor is a 20MP monochrome unit. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The default storage space of the Honor smartphone is 128GB and it can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The battery capacity on board is 3750mAh that appears to render a decent backup to the device. The other aspects of the Honor V10 include a new Facial Unlock feature with support for payment level authentication, and AI features such as Smart Tips and AI-accelerated translator.