Honor V10 slated to be launched in India on January 8

Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the launch of two smartphones - the Honor 7X and Honor V10 at a launch event held in London in the last week.

Following the global launch, the Honor 7X was released in India at a price point of Rs. 12,999 onwards and went on sale exclusively via the online retailer Amazon India. Now it looks like the Honor fans have good news as there is information on when the Honor V10 will hit the Indian market.

At the time of its launch, the Honor V10 or View10 was likely to be released in the country sometime in January. Now, there appears to be an official confirmation regarding the same. Well, the company has revealed that the Honor V10 will be released in India on January 8, 2018. Even the global availability debuts on the same day.

The Honor V10 was originally unveiled in China in September this year. It is the first smartphone from the brand to feature an AI capable processor. There is a bezel-less display of 5.99 inches with FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the smartphone equips an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC that is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default memory capacity that can be expanded up to another 128GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo, the Honor V10 makes use of a dual camera setup with a 16MP primary RGB sensor and a 20MP secondary monochrome sensor at its rear. This camera is touted to incorporate an artificial intelligence engine that offers Real-Time Scene. With this technology, the V10 can identify 13 types of scenes and objects that can automatically adjust the camera settings to render a perfect looking shot. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera also with support for AI. The front camera can be used to either click selfies or unlock the device as well.

The Honor V10 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as it has a full-screen design. The battery capacity on board is 3750mAh and there is support for fast charging. According to the company, the battery can be charged from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. The other goodies include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.