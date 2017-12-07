Honor 7X first flash sale will happen at 12 PM today with enticing launch offers

The Honor 7X was launched for the Indian market on Tuesday at an event in London. The Honor V10 also shared the stage with the 7X.

The Honor 7X was launched in two variants - a 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 12,999 and a 64GB variant priced at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM exclusively via Amazon India. The device will be available in three color options - Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, and Platinum Gold.

The smartphone is available with several enticing offers for the buyers who get manage to get their hands on it today. These offers include an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 on using an ICICI credit card to purchase the Honor 7X, up to 90GB free data from Airtel and up to 80% (maximum Rs. 300) discount on eBooks on downloading and signing into the Kindle app on the Honor 7X.

The registrations for the sale of Honor 7X was open since mid-November on Amazon India. Those who registered for the device were eligible for exciting prizes such as seven tips to seven destinations, 150 powerbanks, 850 earphones, and 10 Honor 7X smartphones. Of course, there are some terms and conditions that come along with these offers.

To refresh the specifications of the Honor 7X, the smartphone flaunts a 5.93-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display carrying a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device sports a full-screen and bezel-less design that has moved the fingerprint sensor to the rear. Under its hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 256GB.

For imaging, there is a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16MP and a 2MP sensor combination with the latter meant for capturing the depth of field information. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor that is at the front. Both the cameras have the bokeh mode that can render the background blur effect.

The other goodies on board the Honor 7X are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM support, and a 3340mAh battery. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with the company's EMUI 5.1.