Register for Honor 7X on Amazon and win exciting prizes

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is going launch a new smartphone called Honor 7X in India. While we still have to wait for almost one month, the popular e-commerce website Amazon has already started running a teaser to hint the availability of the smartphone.

This implies, the Honor 7X will go on sale exclusively through Amazon in India. The teaser basically says that those who will register for the Honor 7X will have the chance to win exciting prizes including 7 trips to 7 destinations, 10 Honor 7X, 150 power banks and 850 earphones. But then, there is, of course, a catch. The offer comes with many terms and conditions attached to it.

Honor 7X specifications and features The Honor 7X was launched in China last month. So we already know its specifications and features. The smartphone flaunts a 5.93-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 2,160×1,080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core Kirin 659 processor. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS topped with EMUI 5.1. There are three storage variants of the device offering 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage capacities. All the models support expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Honor 7X features a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie camera with LED flash. Up front, the device boasts of an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a fingerprint sensor and a 3,340mAh battery which is claimed to offer 21 hours of talk time. Honor 7X pricing George Zhao, Honor's Global President, had said that the Honor 7X will be launched at a competitive price. In China, the Honor 7X is available at a price point of 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,800), 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,800) and 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,800) for the 32GB. Well, given the features and specs, the pricing of the smartphone is quite reasonable. However, it is too early to say how Honor 7X will do in terms of sales.