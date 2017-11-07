Honor V10 to feature Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM; launch on December 5

Last month, Honor had sent out press invites for a launch event on December 5. While we are not sure which smartphone will be unveiled at the event, the Honor V10 is the most likely candidate.

The smartphone has already appeared in a few leaks. About two weeks ago, we came across a render of the alleged Honor V10. One thing we already know that the smartphone will feature a full-screen design with almost non-existent bezels around its display. The press invite also suggests that same. When it comes to specs, a publication called tech.sina.com has come up with fresh information.

According to the website, the Honor V10 will come with a 5.99-inch display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. This is the same aspect ration that is seen on other flagships such as Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, LG V30 and also the recently launched Huawei Mate 10 duo.

The source further reveals, the smartphone will make use of Huawei's own Kirin 970 processor. So it will be equipped with AI capabilities as well. The memory aspect of the V10 is taken care of by 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage space. This means there will be two variants of the smartphone depending on the native storage space.

In terms of optics, the Honor V10 is speculated to feature a dual camera setup on its back comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for software, the device will arrive pre-installed with Huawei's EMUI 6.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Going by the company's past launch patterns, the Honor V10 would first launch in China before making its way to other markets. However, it may have a different moniker in international markets outside the country.

Meanwhile, Honor is also expected to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has confirmed the news that Honor 7X will be unveiled in December.

