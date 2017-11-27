Honor V10 visits Geekbench confirming its specs

Honor is all set to launch the Honor V10 tomorrow in China. The company is also hosting an event for the smartphone in London on December 5. Today morning, we also got the confirmation that it will come to India in January 2018.

The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench carrying the model number "HUAWEI BKL-AL20". The benchmark listing has confirmed some specs of the smartphone. Keeping in line with the rumors, the Geekbench database reveals that the Honor V10 will arrive with 6GB RAM in tow. As for the processor, the smartphone appears to make use of a quad-core chipset chipset with the maximum clock frequency of 1.84GHz.

While the name of the chipset is not specified, this particular configuration clearly points to Huawei's in-house Hi-Silicon Kirin 970 SoC. The Kirin 970 made its debut in October in Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. So V10 will be the first Honor smartphone with this processor.

The Geekbench listing further shows the smartphone running on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, which should be topped with EMUI 6.0. Unfortunately, no other specs are listed on the benchmarking site. Looking at the scores, the Honor V10 has obtained 1915 points in the single-core test, whereas the smartphone has managed to bag 6558 points in the multi-core test.

As far as the rest of the specs are concerned, the Honor V10 is expected to launch in two native storage variants. The basic one will feature 64GB storage, and the higher model will come with 128GB storage space. The smartphone is also speculated to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup and a large 4,000mAh battery.

