Honor View20: Catch the live streaming with price, features, and specifications

Honor India is all set for the launch of the Honor View20 in India on the 29th of February. Here are the complete details on how to watch the Honor View20 unveiling live-in-action.

Date and place

The launch event of the Honor View20 is slated to happen on the 29th of February 2019 @12:30 PM in New Delhi. The launch will be live streamed across various social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Availability and price

The features and specifications of the Honor View20 are already out, and the smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon from the 30th of January 2019. Honor also offers a pair of free Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,999 for those who pre-order the smartphone.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the price of the smartphone. Considering the leaks and speculations, the Honor View20 is expected to cost Rs 35,999 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Honor View20 specifications

The Honor View20 comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Honor View is the first smartphone to launch in India with the punch-hole display.

The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the Honor View20 with 6/8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The mobile phone has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor, which supports native 48 MP image capture, 4K video recording, and super slow-motion video recording. There is a secondary TOF sensor, which helps the device to capture depth details of the subject to improve the edge detection.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 30W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on magicUI 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS.