Honor View20 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Honor is all set for the global launch of the Honor View20, which was initially launched in China as the Honor V20. The Honor View20 is the first smartphone from the company with a punch hole display, which replaces the notch display technology.

How to watch Honor View20 live streaming

The company will announce the price and availability of the Honor View20 in Paris on the 22nd of January 2018 17:00 CET or 09:30 PM IST (night). The launch event will be live streamed on HiHonor.com and Honor official social media handles.

Watch the #HONORView20 Global Launch Event live on 22nd Jan 17:00 CET, to #SeeTheUnseen. Help us share and spread the word on the chance to win an #HONORView20! https://t.co/gNohtWAs26 pic.twitter.com/cdEGf85QRP — Honor Smartphone (@Honorglobal) January 19, 2019

Honor View20 expected to price

The base variant of the Honor View20 is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (no microSD card slot) and is expected to cost Rs 34,999, which will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 6T. The high-end variant of the Honor View20 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is likely to cost Rs 39,999. The Honor View20 will be available in India exclusively on Amazon from the 29th of January 2019.

Honor View20 specifications

The Honor View20 comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone features a unique punch hole display with an almost bezel-less design with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

After the Honor Magic 2, the Honor View20 is the second Honor smartphone based on the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Huawei based on 7nm manufacturing process. This powerful yet efficient processor will be coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM with 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The device has a total of three cameras (two on the back and one on the front). The primary fear-facing camera unit consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 48 MP sensor and a TOF camera. There is a high-res 25 MP selfie camera. The main camera supports 4K video recording and super slow-motion video recording, whereas the selfie camera can only record 1080p videos @30fps. Both camera modules support AI scene detection and portrait mode.

The Honor View20 is backed by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 30w fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on magicUI based on Android 9 Pie OS.