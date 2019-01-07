Honor View 20 all set to launch in India on January 29

Huawei launched its Honor View 20 in China last month, and now the company has started sending out media invites for the launch in India. The highlights of the smartphone are a 48-megapixel rear camera, punch-hole display and Link Turbo technology. The View 20 is a flagship smartphone from the company and it's been expected that it will cost between Rs 35,000 - Rs 45,000 depending on the storage. The launch event is scheduled for January 29, 2019.

Honor View 20 specification

The Honor View 20 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2310x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes with an All-View display along with a punch-hole in it which incorporate a selfie camera. The punch-hole is placed at the top left corner of the display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 980 SoC, clubbed with GPU Turbo 2.0.

It also features a liquid cooling system to keep a check on CPU temperatures. On the optical front, the View 20 sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back. This is industry's first and gets Sony's IMX586 CMOS sensor with a pixel size of 0.8 μm. At the front, it houses a 25MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture placed inside the punch-hole display.

The View 20 is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with super fast charge support. The company has also included a new technology called Link Turbo which will enable faster download speeds by leveraging both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with Magic UI 2.0 layered on top.

Honor View 20 comes in two variants, one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The base variant with 6GB RAM has launched in China at CNY 2999 (approximately Rs 30,000) and the 8GB RAM version costs CNY 3499 (approximately Rs 35,500). It's still tough to say that which storage variant company is going to launch in India. For that, we have to wait for the launch event.