Honor View20 India price leaked: Costs at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than the European pricing

Honor India is all set for the launch of the Honor View20 in India on the 29th of January. The smartphone was recently launched in Paris for 569 Euros (Rs 46,000), and a new leak suggests that the Honor View20 will cost at least Rs 10,000 cheaper than the Europian pricing.

According to a report from PC-Tablet, the Honor View20 will cost Rs 35,999, undercutting the price of the entry-level OnePlus 6T. The entry-level Honor View20 will feature 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color, exclusively on Amazon India. Honor India is offering free Honor Sport BT Bluetooth speakers worth Rs 3,000 for those who pre-order the smartphone.

Half of the price of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC retails in India for Rs 69,999, and the Honor View20, powered by the same Kirin 980 SoC is likely to cost Rs 35,999, which is almost 50% less than the price of the Mate 20 Pro. In other words, one can buy two Honor View20 instead of a single Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The first smartphone with a punch-hole display

The Honor View20 is the first smartphone to launch in India with a punch-hole display and a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 568 sensor) coupled with a 3d TOF sensor. The smartphone has a unique all-glass unibody design with a USB type-C port and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor View20 specifications

The Honor View20 has a 6.4-inch edge to edge IPS screen with a resolution of 2310 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Kirin 980 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 or 256 GB internal storage with dual nano-SIM card slots.

The mobile phone has a 25 MP selfie camera with a punch-hole style notch, offering 91.82% screen to body ratio with support for AI scene detection and 1080p video recording. The device runs on magicUI 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie. A 4000 mAh battery fuels the Honor View20 smartphone with support for super fast charging (4.5 Volts, 5 Amps), which can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes.

As of now, at the leaked price of Rs 35,999, the Honor View20 does not have any competition what so ever. The upcoming OnePlus 6T, Asus ZenFone 6z, Poco F2 are most likely to compete against the Honor View20.