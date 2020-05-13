Honor X10 Price And Configuration Details Revealed Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is ready to refresh its mid-range smartphone series with the launch of Honor X10. The device is confirmed to debut on May 20 in China. It has also got certified via TENNA where the database revealed its key specifications. The device is already confirmed to launch with the HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC backed with 5G connectivity. Now just a week ahead of its launch, the rumor mill has shared details on its pricing and configuration.

Honor X10 Expected Variants And Pricing Details

A per a leaked post on Weibo, the Honor X10 will arrive in four different RAM and storage configurations. The base model will pack 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and will arrive with a price tag of 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs. 24,454).

The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will retail at 2,599 Yuan (Rs. 27,645 approx), while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will sell for 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,834). The top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to cost 3,199 Yuan (roughly Rs. 34,025).

Honor X10 Expected Hardware And Software Features

As per the previous leaks, the Honor X10 will arrive with a pop-up selfie camera setup which will house a 16MP snapper. The device will sport a triple rear camera module packed with a 40MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots. There will be an additional 2MP sensor to capture depth effects.

At its core, the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G processor will take care of the multitasking. As mentioned earlier, the handset will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is tipped to ship with the Android 10 OS layered with a custom EMUI skin on top.

We might see a 6.63-inch LCD panel upfront that is said to deliver 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. In terms of security, the device is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with the standard face Unlock, Pin, and Password protection. Lastly, a 22.5W fast charging supported 4,200 mAh battery is what expected to drive the smartphone.

Looking at the leaked specifications and pricing, the Honor X10 seems to be a perfect recipe for a good mid-range smartphone. At an asking price of approx Rs. 24,454, this would be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones to hit the shelves in India. However, we currently have no clue about its arrival in the country. But, it would be interesting to see if this device lands below Rs. 25,000 price tag for real or not.

