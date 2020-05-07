Honor X10 Official Launch Set For May 20: Expected Hardware News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor recently confirmed its new X smartphone lineup which will be introduced with the launch of the Honor X10. The device has been spotted online a couple of times and has also cleared its certification via TENNA. The upcoming handset has will be launched with the 5G network support and has got an official launch date.

Honor X10 Official Launch Details

Honor has shared a teaser on its official Weibo handle which reveals the launch date. As per the teaser, the device will be launched on May 20, 2020. Besides, the launch date, the poster just confirms the X10 moniker and 5G connectivity support.

What To Expect From Honor 10?

The Honor X10 key specifications details have been revealed via TENNA certification in the past. The device is said to arrive with an IPS LCD display that will measure 6.63-inches. It will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset is likely to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup barring the need for a punch-hole or waterdrop notch.

The device is expected to arrive with a triple-rear camera module which is said to accommodate a 40MP primary camera sensor. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an additional 2MP sensor for depth sensor completing the setup.

The device might equip a 16MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. At its core, there will be the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G processor. The device is said is likely to arrive in three different configurations including 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 62GB/128GB/256GB option.

Software-side is likely to be handled by the Android 10 OS paired and custom EMUI skin. Also, the device could employ a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security measures. Going by the leaks, the device will be launched with a 4,200 mAh battery which will be backed by 22.5W fast charging support.

We expect the company to host the event online and we might come across its arrival detail in global markets as well. We would like to see in which price segment this device will be launched and which all smartphones it will be competing with.

