Honor X10 Bags TENNA Certification Ahead Of May Launch

Honor is expected to bring the successor of its popular Honor 9x budget smartphone lineup. Earlier, the company was said to announce the Honor 10x series, however, some new reports suggested a new moniker, i.e. Honor X10. The upcoming 5G handset has been confirmed to be under development by the company itself. Now, the device has been certified via TENNA in China.

Honor X10 Expected Specifications And Features

The Honor X10 is said to bestow a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Whether there will be a punch-hole or a waterdrop- style notch to accommodate the selfie camera is currently undisclosed.

The smartphone is said to draw its power using the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 chipset backed with 5G connectivity support. It isn't known at the moment in what all RAM and storage options this device will be launched, but we should get some information going forward.

Software-wise, the device is said to come pre-installed with the Android 10 OS which could be wrapped under EMUI 10 skin. The smartphone is further said to feature a fingerprint scanner on the side panel for security. The device is said to pack a 4,200 mAh battery which will be backed by 22.5W fast charging.

Its camera is the only key feature which is at large and we are yet to get some details on it. We have no clue as of now if the company will be launching the handset with a triple or quad camera setup. Also, if the upcoming handset will feature a 48MP or a bigger primary camera sensor, is something we are waiting to see.

The remaining features tipped via the leaks indicate a decent mid-range device in the making. While some of the important features of the upcoming devices are still at large, we already are aware that it will ship with 5G capabilities. This makes it one of the few 5G handsets in the making and could give the brand an upper hand over its rivals in the coming days.

