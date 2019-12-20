Huawei's Older Phones Are Receiving Stable EMUI 10 Update News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Huawei is finally rolling out its stable EMUI 10 update to the P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and the Mate 20X 5G phones. The Mate series were the first phones that received Android 10 and with that, the brand also released its EMUI 10 beta version. The beta version after several tests and updates finally got released in a stable form. The key features of the new update are design overhaul and new features like system-wide dark mode.

Other lineups getting the final version include the Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i. Along with the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Nova 5T, Nova 4e, Enjoy 10 Plus, Enjoy 9S, Maimang8, Maimang 7, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 10 Porsche Design, and Honor 20 phones. The update is shipping out in a staged way. And, so it remains obscured about when the users will be using the latest update. However, once the official date is announced, in no time the update will be reaching out to the maximum users.

The desired users must learn that the update, for now, is available for the devices in China. And, we would have to wait quite some time for the update to get released across the globe. In case you have any of these devices, you will get a notification related to the new update. Or, to check the update you can go to Settings > About Phone > System And Updates > Software Update > Check For Updates.

It's just for OS Huawei is depending on Google for now. Due to trade tensions with the U.S, the company has come up with its idea to design its chipset. The brand has introduced its own designed Kirin 990 SoC which is 5G enabled. The processor will be competing directly with Qualcomm's 855 processor.

