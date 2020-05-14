Just In
Honor X10, X10 Pro 5G Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of May 20 Launch
Honor is all set to introduce a new mid-range smartphone series dubbed X10 on May 20 in China. Ahead of its launch, multiple leaks have given us insight into the hardware. Also, the variants and their pricing details have also been tipped online. The Honor X10 5G is expected to arrive with a triple camera setup with a 40MP primary sensor. Now, a new leak is doing the round that tips the camera specs of both Honor X10 and the Honor X10 Pro.
Honor X10 Series Camera Hardware
The camera specifications of the Honor X10 series have been shared via a post on Weibo. As per the leak, the Honor X10 5G's triple-rear camera module will house a 40MP Sony IMX600y sensor. The primary lens will comprise an RYYB filter and it will be paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor that will have 120-degree FoV. There will also be a 2MP sensor that will be used for macro shots.
On the other hand, the Honor X10 Pro 5G will also feature a similar camera setup, but will have an 8MP periscope sensor with 5x optical sensor. Also, both standard and the Pro model are said to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. Notably, the Pro model's selfie camera will have support for OIS.
Honor X10, X10 Pro 5G Key Features
The Honor X10 and the Honor X10 Pro 5G will draw their power from the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC that will have 2.36GHz clock speed. The processor on both units will be clubbed with Mali-G57 GPU. Going by this leak, both smartphones will launch with a 6.63-inch LCD display.
The standard model will ship with a 60Hz panel, while the Pro model is said to launch with a 90H panel. Both units are said to be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery which will be accompanied by 22.5W fast charging technology.
A recent leak surrounding the standard model tipped its variants and pricing details. Going by the leaks, the Honor X10 5G's base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs. 24,454), whereas the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 2,899 Yuan (Rs. 34,025 approx).
