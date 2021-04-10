Honor X20 Reportedly In Works; MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor seems all set to bring the X20 smartphone as the successor of the last year's X10 5G. However, the X10 5G did not launch out of China. So, it remains to be seen whether the successor will make its debut in the global market. A tipster on Weibo has revealed that the upcoming Honor X20 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming handset. However, the phone was tipped to come as a mid-range device.

Honor X20: What We Think

It looks like the device will follow the same launch timeline as its predecessor. If this appears to be true, then the Honor X20 will launch next month and it is also believed to be a 5G-enabled device like its predecessor.

To recall, the Honor X10 5G was launched last year in May. In terms of features, the smartphone has a 6.63-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 × 1,560 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. This time the company might offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Honor X10 5G was launched with Android 10 OS and the device gets its power from the Kirin 820 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Furthermore, a 4,200 mAh battery fuels the device which supports a 22.5W charger. For cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 40MP Sony IMX 600y primary sensor, an 8MP, and a 2MP macro and depth sensor. Upfront, the phone features a pop-up selfie camera of 16MP. so, we can expect the same pop-up camera from its successor.

Other features include a side-facing fingerprint sensor, 4K UHD video recording, and dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm headphone slot for connectivity. Further, the smartphone price starts in China at 1,899 Yuan (roughly Rs. 21,655).

Even, the upcoming Honor X20 is also said to be a mid-range device. Considering this, the phone might fall Rs. 30,000. Moreover, if the phone will come with the Dimensity 1200 SoC then it will give a tough competition against the recently launched Realme GT Neo which also runs the same chipset, and the price of the handset starts in China at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,000).

