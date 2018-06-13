How to hide notch on the Nokia X6?

The Nokia X6 is the first smartphone from HMD Global to launch with a notch on the top of the display. The smartphone is available only in China and selling like hot cakes due to the higher price to performance ratio the smartphone offers.

The first smartphone to have a notch was the Essential PH-1. However, the trend for a display notch started to trend when Apple launched the iPhone X with notch and after that majority of the Android smartphone makers are launching a smartphone with a notch and the Nokia X6 is the latest addition to this list.

Now, Nokia has released a new software update for the Nokia X6, where the user can switch between the notch using setting menu. This works similar to the OnePlus 6, Huawei P20 and LG G7 ThinQ, where the notch part of the display will be turned black, which makes the smartphone looks like a device without any notch. To enable this feature update the Nokia X6 to the latest software available using the settings menu.

Nokia X6 specifications

The smartphone is fitted with a 5.8-inch TFT display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on the screen. Under its hood, the device employs a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage too.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor positioned below the dual-camera module. The back of the phone has a glossy finish and an all-glass design. Reach Allure Rise 2 limited edition launched for Rs. 5,999 Reach Allure Rise 2 limited edition launched for Rs. 5,999 Facebook wants you to relive your past by introducing dedicated

For imaging, the Nokia phone makes use of a dual-camera module with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. The other goodies include a USB Type-C port and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience. Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, we can expect this one to also get two years of OS support.

