JioPhone 2 will go on sale on August 15: How to buy from MyJio app and Jio.com

Reliance JioPhone, the first-generation 4G feature phone launched last year created records in the mobile market. The device progressed to become one of the bestselling feature phones with a dominant market share. Eventually, the company came up with its successor after implementing the much-demanded changes.

Back in July, at the 41st AGM, the JioPhone 2 was announced by the company. The device is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale from August 15. It will be available via the official website Jio.com and the MyJio app. Also, it will be available via the offline stores such as Reliance Digital.

How to buy JioPhone 2 from MyJio app and Jio.com

if you are interested in buying the JioPhone 2 via online either through the app or website, then you should follow the step-by-step guide given here.

Step 1: Visit Jio.com or open the MyJio app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Once the registrations for the JioPhone 2 are open, you will see a 'Get Now' option.

Step 3: Click on the option and enter your contact details, shipping address, and more.

Step 4: Pay the cost of Rs. 2,999 via net banking or card transactions.

Step 5: Your order is placed and you will get the JioPhone 2 delivered to your doorsteps.

Supports WhatsApp

The highlights of the JioPhone 2 include the presence of a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. There is inbuilt support for WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. These apps can be downloaded from the KaiOS store preloaded on the phone. The all-new design features a landscape-mode display as seen on the BlackBerry phones.

The catch!

Just like the original JioPhone, this one also needs a Jio SIM card to use the device. However, users who already have a Jio SIM card need not buy one. Those who don't have one should buy a new Jio connection and use it on the feature phone.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The Reliance JioPhone 2 bestows a 2.4-inch display with a QVGA resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It comes with dual-SIM support alongside cat.4 LTE offering up to 150Mbps download speed. There is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The JioPhone 2 is based on KaiOS just like its predecessor and comes with connectivity aspects such as NFC, VoWiFi, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.