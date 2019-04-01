How to buy Xiaomi Redmi Go in next flash sale scheduled on April 4 News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Redmi Go upcoming sale will is scheduled for April 4. Price, specification and launch offer you should know before buying the phone.

Xiaomi recently launched its most affordable smartphone for masses in India. Priced aggressively at Rs. 4,499, Redmi Go is a sub 5K budget smartphone that runs the Android Go edition and goes up against budget smartphones like Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in the India market.

Xiaomi Redmi Go first went on sale in India on March 22 via flash sale mode. Fret not if you missed the chance to grab one as the next sale is scheduled on April 4, 2019. Here we tell you how to grab the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone in the upcoming flash sale.

Like the previous flash sale of Redmi Go, this time also the company hasn't disclosed the exact number of units. This suggests that the numbers of Redmi Go units will be limited and you must not miss the chance to grab one. Follow these steps to book the Redmi Go.

1) Make sure that you place your order before the phone went out of stock. In order to grab the smartphone, go to the Flipkart and search for the Xiaomi Redmi Go click on the Notify me option which will let you know as soon as the sale starts.

2) Enter your details-address and card number in advance to save time during the flash sale period.

3) Now you are all set to grab the phone in the next flash sale. Make sure that you log in to Flipkart.com a few minutes prior to the flash sale.

4) Add the phone to your shopping cart and quickly make the transaction.

Xiaomi Redmi Go price and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available for flash sale in black and blue color options. The price of Redmi Go is Rs. 4,499. Under the launch offers, the company is offering a cashback of Rs. 2,200 to Reliance Jio users in the form of redeemable vouchers along with free 100GB high-speed data.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering instant cashback of 5 per cent on the smartphone with Axis Bank credit card EMI. Axis bank credit card holder can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount on the transaction.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Go sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 16:9 with 380 nits brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 308 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, it houses a single rear camera setup of an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture, along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. On the connectivity front it offers, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack support. The Xiaomi Redmi packs a 3000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition).