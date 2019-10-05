ENGLISH

    How To Enable And Disable Swipe Keyboard Feature On iPhone With iOS 13

    By
    |

    Apple has recently introduced the latest version of its operating system - the iOS 13. With the release of the latest OS, the company has brought a hand full of features that will allow you to perform the task quicker than before. The new OS brings features like the QuickPath which will allow users to type quickly by swiping fingers on the iOS keyboard.

    This feature is similar to Gboard and Swiftkey which are already supported on the Android platform. In this article, we will tell you how to enable and disable the swipe keyboard feature on iPhone running on iOS 13.

    How to Enable And Disable Quickpath Keyboard On iPhones Running on iOS 13

    • First, you need to head to the setting menu.

    • From the categories tap on General option.

    • Scroll down and select the Keyboard option.

    • You can see Slide to Type option under the Keyboard menu.

    • Toggle on and off the switch to enable and disable the QickPatch feature.

    Besides, you can also delete the key to remove the letter rather than deleting the entire word. In the same Keyboard menu, you can toggle off the Delete Slide-to-Type by Word. Do note that this feature is only for iOS 13 users and if you haven't updated yet, then you need to update the OS before getting access to all the new features.

    Moreover, the company has also added new Animojis characters to the keyboard option which will work like emojis for a variant that doesn't support Animojis.

    Here is the list of iPhone models which support iOS 13

    iPhone XS

    iPhone XS Max

    iPhone XR

    iPhone X

    iPhone 8

    iPhone 8 Plus

    iPhone 7

    iPhone 7 Plus

    iPhone 6S

    iPhone 6S Plus

    iPhone SE

     

    iPod touch 7th Generation

    The latest iPhone 11 series will come bundled with iOS 13.

    Read More About: apple
    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
