How To Enable Dark Mode On Apple iPhone With iOS 13
Apple has finally included the dark mode with the iOS 13, which means that iPhone users won't need to rely on third-party apps. Basically, this mode will turn the user interface of the phone into black, this will enable the system-wide dark mode.
This feature will help users to reduce the stress on eyes during night and low light conditions. If you don't know how to enable this mode then don't worry. In this article, we will tell you how to enable the dark mode on your iPhone running iOS 13.
Users can enable the dark mode in two simple steps, one directly by giving the command to Siri and another, via the setting menu. You can also schedule a time at which the phone will switch from normal to dark mode automatically.
How To Enable Dark Mode On iPhone
- First, you need to head to the Setting menu on your iPhone.
- Now, scroll down and select the Display and Brightness option.
- You can see two options -Light and Dark.
- Tap on the Dark option and you're all set to go. This will turn on the dark mode on your smartphone.
- You can also set automatic dark mode, for this you need to tap on Automatic option.
- Now tap on Options, and set the schedule for Sunset to Sunrise, or you can also customize the timings.
How To Enable Dark More From Control Panel
This is the easiest way of enabling the dark mode on your iPhone.
- All you need to do is, trigger Siri with a long press on the home button.
- Now command "Turn on Dark Mode"
- Using the same technic you can also turn off the mode, you need to say "Turn off Dark Mode".
- So these are the step which you can follow to enable dark mode on your Apple iPhone without the help of any third-party app.
