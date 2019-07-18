How To Get Google Pixel-Like Camera Quality On Realme X? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has been at the forefront when it comes to software and its stock camera app is one such example. We all are well aware of the imaging capabilities the Pixel smartphones bring along. The single 12MP camera on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a series gives a hard time to all premium devices with triple or quad camera setups.

Realme X, the latest smartphone by Oppo's former subsidiary also packs capable camera hardware. The device comes as the first offering by Realme which offers a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The rear camera module consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) sensor and a 5MP depth lens. While the hardware is solid, the app is not at par with Google's Camera app. So how do we fix it? The solution is to install the Google Camera following some very simple steps.

How To Install Google Camera On Realme X?

1. The first thing which you need to do is download the Google Camera Working APK for Realme X.

2. You can simply search for Realme X Google Camera APK online. While there is no specific link on the company's forum, you can get the APK on APKMirror.

3. Now, all you can simply complete the installation as with the other third-party apps and you are good to go.

4. Once the installation is complete, launch the camera app and make sure you have toggled the allow third-party apps option.

Features Offered By Google Camera App:

You get a slew of features via the Google Camera app. One of the major highlights is Night Sight which captures stunning low-light shots with ample detailing and brightness. The HDR+ enhances the image quality, while the Super Resolution Zoom claims to capture objects far away without any blur. The app comes with Google Lens which will help you identify the details of an object.

The Google camera app is expected to improve the imaging capabilities of Realme X. Google's algorithm will no doubt enhance the quality. We can expect more vivid images by using the Google Camera app on Realme X.

Best Mobiles in India