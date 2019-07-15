Realme X Launched In India Starting From Rs. 16,999 – Most Expensive Realme Phone Ever News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme X, the most advanced offering from the brand has been launched in India after two months of its unveiling along with Realme 3i. This smartphone comes with several highlights including a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%, narrow bezels, a pop-up selfie camera, a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The Realme X features a gradient glass back with S-shaped curve. The company claims that the pop-up selfie camera module is durable as it has been tested 200,000 times. As teased earlier, the Realme X Spider-Man edition has also been launched in India with a special gift box comprising the limited edition protective case and a preloaded ColorOS 6 Spider-Man theme with a wallpaper and icon pack. There is special Spider-Man themed charger and phone case bundled in the box.

Besides these, the company has launched a Master Edition designed by Naoto Fukasawa in Onion and Garlic White colors featuring unique patterns.

Realme X Price In India

Realme X has been launched in Polar White and Space Blue colors. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 19,999. The sale will debut from July 24 via Flipkart and Realme.com. There will be a special sale hosted on July 18 at 8 PM.

The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home gift box comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 20,999. And, the Realme X Master Edition also with similar RAM and memory configuration as the Spider-Man edition is priced at Rs. 19,999. These two special edition models of the Realme smartphone will go on sale in August.

Realme X Specifications And Features

Realme X is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone makes use of a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm processor and 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space.

For imaging, the Realme X features dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, 6P lens and LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects of this smartphone include Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port and a 3765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0.

What We Think About Realme X

Priced in the mid-range market segment, the Realme X is definitely a good buy for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with advanced features similar to what we see in the premium models.

Best Mobiles in India