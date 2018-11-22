Oppo ColorOS 6.0 unveiled: New color scheme, Game Sounder feature and more

As promised earlier, Oppo ColorOS 6, the latest user interface has been announced at an event in Shenzhen today to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the software. ColorOS is an important aspect of Oppo smartphones and has played a vital part in the popularity of these phones. During the launch of the latest UI, the company announced that there are nearly 250 million ColorOS users in over 140 countries. Even the secure and stable smartphone experience offered by the same was highlighted.

Though the ColorOS 6 has been announced officially, it has been stated that it will be available until 2019. And, the company showed a preview of what features will be available for the users with the latest iteration of the interface.

ColorOS 6 release date

Just like Xiaomi MIUI 10 and Samsung One UI, the ColorOS 6 also offers a better navigating experience on devices with a large display. The user interface will improve the performance of high-end as well as entry-level devices. Eventually, we can expect upcoming Oppo smartphones to be launched with the ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. As of now, the company is rolling out the ColorOS 5.2.1 with Hyper Boost for an optimized gaming performance.

New ColorOS 6 features

When it comes to features, the new user interface will have four fundamental design changes. Firstly, there is a revamped UI layout with rearranged text displays and icon distribution. There is an all-white design giving it a borderless look. Besides this, there is a progressive color scheme and Oppo has used a gradient design for several system applications and the whole UI. On the whole, the new OS looks more refined as well as elegant.

The interface has a new font called Oppo Sans and a new text typesetting will be introduced. The text layout scheme will complement the comprehensive screen design and enhance the reading efficiency by minimizing visual fatigue. The interface will adjust the system cutscenes and combine animations subtly. Also, the game sounder feature has been added to provide gripping effects. There are numerous sound templates letting users customize the same freely. It will be available in the open beta version of the interface soon.

Only the design changes were focused during the preview and not the functional ones. We can get to know more details as the official rollout draws closer. On the whole, the system looks beautiful and lighter with the unified style and new color scheme.

Source: ITHome