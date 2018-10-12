ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OPPO launches new Hyper Boost technology for its smartphones

OPPO's new technology will enhance the performance of its devices.

By

Related Articles

    With improving hardware performance, it imperative for manufacturers to explore the potential of software acceleration technology as well. Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Vivo have their own phone acceleration technologies. Now, Oppo has also joined the bandwagon and announced its own acceleration engine, dubbed as Hyper Boost.

    OPPO launches new Hyper Boost technology for its smartphones

    The system is capable of achieving full-scenario system-level performance optimization and improve the overall fluency of the device. The Hyper Boost acceleration engine is based on the company's self-developed technology that includes system engine, game engine, and the application engine. This can optimize the device's performance in three aspects of system, game, and application.

    Hyper Boost also has the behavior-aware scheduling (BAS) solution independently developed by the company. This tunes the underlying hardware in units 0.2 milliseconds using the new Linux task scheduler. Additionally, the new technology implements system-level optimization of the hardware platforms and offers a technical feedback to the vendors.

    For gaming, Oppo has worked with Tencent, Netease, and three other major game engines to optimize the TOP 100 games. As of now, the company has adapted 11 most played games. For applications, the company has optimized the platform-level super applications such as WeChat, mobile Taobao, and mobile QQ. Oppo aims to combine the characteristics of artificial intelligence which will enhance the capabilities of Hyper Boost.

    Besides, the company is also reported to manufacture a 10GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the smartphone. The device has already received TENAA certification in China. If this turns to be true then this will be the first phone to feature 10GB of RAM.
    To recall, the Oppo Find X flaunts a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries 19:5:9 aspect ratio with Panoramic Arc display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 10GB RAM with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1.

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue