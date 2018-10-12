OPPO launches new Hyper Boost technology for its smartphones

With improving hardware performance, it imperative for manufacturers to explore the potential of software acceleration technology as well. Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei and Vivo have their own phone acceleration technologies. Now, Oppo has also joined the bandwagon and announced its own acceleration engine, dubbed as Hyper Boost.

The system is capable of achieving full-scenario system-level performance optimization and improve the overall fluency of the device. The Hyper Boost acceleration engine is based on the company's self-developed technology that includes system engine, game engine, and the application engine. This can optimize the device's performance in three aspects of system, game, and application.

Hyper Boost also has the behavior-aware scheduling (BAS) solution independently developed by the company. This tunes the underlying hardware in units 0.2 milliseconds using the new Linux task scheduler. Additionally, the new technology implements system-level optimization of the hardware platforms and offers a technical feedback to the vendors.

For gaming, Oppo has worked with Tencent, Netease, and three other major game engines to optimize the TOP 100 games. As of now, the company has adapted 11 most played games. For applications, the company has optimized the platform-level super applications such as WeChat, mobile Taobao, and mobile QQ. Oppo aims to combine the characteristics of artificial intelligence which will enhance the capabilities of Hyper Boost.

