Realme 3i Launched In India Starting From Rs. 7,999 – A Redmi 7A Rival

As teased earlier, the Realme 3i has been launched by the company. Notably, this is the latest offering from the brand in the Realme 3 series after the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. It is an entry-level smartphones priced reasonably in the budget smartphone market.

The Realme 3i comes with numerous highlights that we have already seen in the other smartphone offerings from the company. Notably, it runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0 and features dual cameras at its rear with AI capabilities, Chroma Boost and Nightscape.

Realme 3i Price In India

Realme 3i has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant bundles 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These two variants are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. Launched in Diamond Black, Diamond Red and Diamond Blue color options, the Realme 3i will go on sale from July 23 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 3i - Specifications

Realme 3i features a diamond-cut smudge-proof gradient design. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated dual SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. Also, there is AI Beautify with the selfie camera, which scans 296 facial points to provide customized effects.

Realme 3i, the latest offering from the brand bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is topped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC based on the 12nm process paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The Realme smartphone comes with dual cameras at its rear. The camera module comprises a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and LED flash and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device comes with standard connectivity aspects including dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and FM Radio. It gets the power from a 4230mAh battery.

Our Take On Realme 3i

From the specifications and pricing, we can see that the Realme 3i is a budget smartphone that competes against the likes of the newly launched Redmi 7A. So, if you are looking for a budget smartphone, then the Realme 3i will not disappoint you with a capacious battery, AI camera features and decent specifications.

