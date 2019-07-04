Just In
Redmi 7A India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features Details
We are just a few minutes away from the launch of the Redmi 7A, the latest offering from Redmi 7 series of devices and being touted as the "smart desh ka smartphone", which means smart country's smartphone. The launch event of the Redmi 7A is expected to commence at 12:00 PM IST.
The company will be streaming the live presentation of the Redmi 7A in India via various online platforms like YouTube and Facebook. You can catch the live update about one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in 2019 directly from GizBot.
Redmi 7A Features And Specifications
The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and offers 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The Redmi 7A has a 12 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 486) with a 13 MP front-facing camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone features a sealed 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. In China, the smartphone retails for Rs. 5,499, and the device is expected to cost around Rs. 5,999 in India.
Redmi 7A Launch Live Updates
