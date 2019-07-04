ENGLISH

    Redmi 7A India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features Details

    By
    |

    We are just a few minutes away from the launch of the Redmi 7A, the latest offering from Redmi 7 series of devices and being touted as the "smart desh ka smartphone", which means smart country's smartphone. The launch event of the Redmi 7A is expected to commence at 12:00 PM IST.

    Redmi 7A India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

     

    The company will be streaming the live presentation of the Redmi 7A in India via various online platforms like YouTube and Facebook. You can catch the live update about one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in 2019 directly from GizBot.

    Redmi 7A Features And Specifications

    The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and offers 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

    The Redmi 7A has a 12 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 486) with a 13 MP front-facing camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone features a sealed 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. In China, the smartphone retails for Rs. 5,499, and the device is expected to cost around Rs. 5,999 in India.

    Redmi 7A Launch Live Updates

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:29:29

    As an introductory price, the device will be available for Rs. 5,799 for s limited time.
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:21:00

    Smartphone runs on miui 10 based on Android 9 pie
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:20:36

    Device will do on sale via mi.com and Flipkart
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:18:39

    Base variant of the redmi 7a is Rs. 5999
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:18:19

    Redmi 7a comes with 2 years warranty
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:16:59

    Redmi 7a is cheaper than the Nokia 2.2 and the Galaxy m10
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:16:18

    Redmi 7a is the best best device in the price range.
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:15:53

    Powered by Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:15:17

    It take take accidental falls and damages
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:15:00

    Redmi 7a comes with reenforces corners
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:14:46

    You can pour water on the redmi 7a
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:14:21

    Redmi 7a brings in a splash proof design
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:13:54

    Redmi 7a supports wireless fm support
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:13:28

    Base variant has 2 GB ram + 16 GB storage.
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:12:59

    Redmi 7a is available in three colors
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:12:44

    Supports 30 hours of 4g volte calling
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:12:29

    Redmi 7a has a 30% bigger battery compared to the redmi 6a
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:12:02

    Camera is better than the Nokia 2.2 and Samsung Galaxy m10
     
    July 4, 2019 | 12:11:38

    Redmi 7a has a don't imx 486 sensor

