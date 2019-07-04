Redmi 7A Launch Event Set For Today: Here's How You Can Watch Live Stream News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is all set to launch the Redmi 7A in the country, which is expected to be the most affordable Redmi 7 series smartphone. The company has scheduled a launch presentation in New Delhi, where, the presentation for the Redmi 7A will commence at 12:00 PM. Just like the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A is expected to be a super-affordable Xiaomi smartphone, which offers a wide range of features.

How To Watch The Redmi 7A Launch Event Live In Action

The company will be streaming the live launch event of the Redmi 7A across various social media platforms, including, Facebook and YouTube. Here is the link to the live stream of the Redmi 7A launch on YouTube.

Things To Know About The Redmi 7A

As specified before, the Redmi 7A is going to be an affordable Redmi smartphone, which is already available in China with the same model name. Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones do cost a bit more in India, compared to China. So, the base variant of the Redmi 7A is most likely to cost around Rs. 5,999, as the Redmi 7A in China costs 549 Yuan or Rs. 5,499 for the model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

The Redmi 7A flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike most of the budget smartphones, the Redmi 7A is splash proof and comes with P2i coating, which helps the device to repel water and other liquid materials.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC powers the smartphone, which is one of the most powerful chipsets that has been featured on a Redmi A series smartphone. The Redmi 7A comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory with a dedicated microSD card slot and dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity on both slots.

The Redmi 7A also gets a major camera upgrade, as it packs a 12 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 486 sensor) and a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera at the front. A massive 4000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which should last really long, considering the power requirements of an entry-level smartphone. Finally, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Our Opinion On the Redmi 7A

Compared to the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A is a perfect upgrade in almost every parameter. The Redmi 7A gets a bigger display, better chipset, good camera sensor, and is backed by a best-in-class capacity battery. It looks like the Redmi 7A will be a worthy upgrade for the Redmi 5A and the Redmi 6A users. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi 7A.

Best Mobiles in India