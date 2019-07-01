Redmi 7A To Launch In India On July 4, Flipkart Holds Exclusivity News oi-Vivek

The Redmi 6A was one of the most affordable smartphones from Xiaomi in 2018, and the company is all set to launch the successor to the same, the Redmi 7A in India on July 4. The Redmi 7A is already available in China, and the device will launch in India on July 4 as a Flipkart exclusive.

Flipkart has started to tease the launch of the Redmi 7A, and by the looks of the teaser image, the company is most likely to host a soft-launch (likely to release a video, explaining different features of the smartphone. As of now, there is no information on the Indian pricing of the Redmi 7A, considering the Chinese pricing 549 Yuan, the mobile is most likely to cost under Rs. 5,999 in India.

Redmi 7A Features And Specifications

The Redmi 7A is being touted as the "Smart Desh Ka Smartphone", and the phone offers the following set of features. To begin with the display, the smartphone has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, featuring a big chin on the top and bottom portion of the display.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot and dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

At the back, the smartphone has a single 13 MP camera with an LED flash and on the front, the mobile features a 5 MP selfie camera. The one big improvement over the Redmi 6A is the battery, unlike the Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery, which can offer better battery life compared to the 3000 mAh battery on the Redmi 6A.

What Do We Think About The Redmi 7A?

If the company manages to launch the Redmi 7A in India under Rs. 6,000 price tag, then, the Redmi 7A will be one of the best budget smartphones available in India, considering the fact that the smartphone is splash resistance and runs on the latest version of Android OS, Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

