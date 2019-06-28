ENGLISH

    Redmi 7A To Launch Soon In India; Company Teaser Is Out

    We already know that Redmi 7A is all set to be launched sometime soon in India. It is the latest smartphone to be launched by the company in the Redmi series, which is yet to be launched in India. While previous reports have been hinting at the same, here comes an official confirmation regarding the same.

    Redmi 7A To Launch Soon In India; Company Teaser Is Out

     

    The official Redmi India Twitter handle and the company's India Head Manu Kumar Jain state reveal the sales volume achieved by the Redmi A smartphones including Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A. The tweet notes that the company has sold 23.6 million units of these smartphones till April 2019.

    Redmi 7A India Launch Confirmed

    Further, the tweet mentions about the Redmi 7A and asks fans to guess the launch date. Notably, the Redmi 7A was announced in China late month and is the successor to the Redmi 6A. A recent report hinted that this Xiaomi smartphone could be launched in India next month either along with the Redmi K20 series or a few days after the launch of the series.

    Redmi 7A Expected Price In India

    The Redmi 7A has been announced in two storage variants in its home market - 2GB RAM + 16GB storage space and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space. These two variants are priced at 549 yuan (approx. Rs. 5,500) and 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,000) respectively. We can expect these phones to be priced similarly in the Indian market and not exceed Rs. 7,000.

    What We Think About Redmi 7A

    Given that the affordable Redmi smartphones have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian market, we can expect the Redmi 7A to become a bestseller in the Indian market. And, we expect the device to be priced under Rs. 7,000. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the price of the device and exact launch date.

     

    One thing that we are sure about is that the Redmi smartphone with an affordable price tag will definitely be able to sell well and surpass the sale achieved by other budget smartphones in the country. Thereby, this smartphone is expected to continue the legacy of the Redmi A series phones.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
