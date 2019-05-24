Redmi 7A with splash resistance announced: Price, specifications and features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7A is now official without much fanfare.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi was speculated to be working on an entry-level smartphone that will be the sequel to the Redmi 6A launched last year. Now, the Redmi 7A has been announced by the company after it got certified by TENAA a few days back. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of this smartphone and the same will be unveiled on May 28 alongside Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphones.

The Redmi 7A comes with highlights such as Android Pie topped by the company's custom ROM MIUI 10, a Snapdragon 439 processor, AI scene detection, AI face unlock and other features. Like the other smartphones in the Redmi 7 series, this latest offering comes with a splash resistant P2i coating. Let's take a look at the specifications and features of the Redmi 7A.

Redmi 7A specifications

The entry-level Redmi 7A features a polycarbonate chassis. As it is splash resistant, there is a protective rubber sleeve for the microUSB port, audio jack and SIM card tray to prevent water seepage inside. The Redmi smartphone comes fitted with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9 and HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The screen has an eye protection mode as well. However, it has thick bezels as its predecessor.

Under its hood, the Redmi offering comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC. While the exact amount of RAM and storage space remains unknown, we can expect 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage. The device comes with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie and this comes with features such as giant font option, magnifying glass, large volume controller, family guardian and minimalist desktop. Also, there is a simplified user experience too. A 4000mAh battery the smartphone along with 10W charging support.

For imaging, the Redmi 7A has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, AI features such as background blur and beautification. There is a 5MP selfie camera with AI face unlock. The other goodies include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G VoLTE. However, it misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor.

While the pricing is unknown, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 7,000 similar to the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A in India. But we have to wait for the official confirmation regarding its launch in the country.