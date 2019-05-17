Redmi 7A TENAA listing sheds light on design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7A could be launched soon, hints listing on certification database.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is highly-anticipated to unveil two new flagship smartphones - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. There are claims that the company will also bring a laptop called RedmiBook 14 along with these devices. Notably, this is the first time that we will see smartphones with the powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC and a laptop under the Redmi brand.

Now, a fresh leak hints that a budget smartphone is also in the making. Well, the talk is about the Redmi 7A. The smartphone has been spotted on the TENAA certification database (via Slashleaks) hinting that its launch in China could be imminent.

Redmi 7A TENAA listing

The Chinese certification database has revealed a set of images of the upcoming smartphone shedding light on its design. Notably, the Redmi 7A is expected to be a budget device that will be the sequel to the Redmi 6A launched back in 2018.

As per the listing, the images hint at a polycarbonate design. Given that it will be an entry-level smartphone, it appears to have an all-screen front with thick top and bottom bezels. There is no waterdrop notch display as seen on the recent launches from the company. The noticeable bottom bezel bares the Redmi branding while that one the top houses the sensors, selfie camera and earpiece. This is a dated design that we have been seeing in the past.

At the right, the Redmi 7A appears to flaunt the volume rockers and power button. And, the left seems to be barren except for the presence of the SIM card tray that might come with dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. But there is no confirmation regarding the same. Moving on to its rear, there appears to be a single rear camera sensor accompanied by LED flash. Like its predecessors, this one also misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor and we can expect it to rely on face unlock.

We can expect the Redmi 7A specifications, launch date and pricing to be out in the coming days. So, what do you think about this upcoming entry-level smartphone?