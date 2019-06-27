Redmi 7A India Launch Slated To Happen In July – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Redmi became a separate entity and took the wraps off the new Redmi 7 series of smartphones. The company brought the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48MP camera sensor for the first time from Xiaomi and other devices. One of the latest launches from the company is the Redmi 7A, which is yet to be launched in India.

Now, there is a seeming confirmation regarding when the Redmi 7A might be launched in India. In an interview with 91mobiles, Xiaomi India's Head of Marketing Anuj Sharma has revealed that the Redmi 7A might reach the Indian market in the near future. However, there is no word regarding an exact launch date of the device.

Redmi 7A Launch Pegged For July

While an exact launch date is not known, the Xiaomi executive did confirm that the Redmi 7A will be launched either alongside the Redmi K20 series pegged for mid-July or a few days after the event. So, we can expect the Redmi 7A to be launched in India sometime in the second half of July.

Redmi 7A Specifications

Redmi 7A was unveiled in May in the company's home market China. It is the successor to the Redmi 6A launched last year. The latest offering comes with upgraded chipset and battery capacity but the other specifications remain the same.

The Redmi smartphone bestows a 5.45-inch display with a HD+ resolution and runs Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10. The smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor as its predecessors but supports Face Unlock for biometric authentication. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space.

For imaging, there is a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode. There are connectivity features such as 4G LTE, dual SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS and a 4000mAh battery.

What We Think About Redmi 7A

Given that the affordable Redmi smartphones have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian market, we can expect the Redmi 7A to become a bestseller in the Indian market. And, we expect the device to be priced under Rs. 7,000. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the price of the device and exact launch date.

Best Mobiles in India