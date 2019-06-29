Realme X Spiderman Edition: Silently Launched For Rs. 18,063 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has officially announced the special edition of its recently launched premium mid-range smartphone, the Realme X. The company has launched the Realme X Spiderman edition in its hometown China. This specific variant of the device has been confirmed to launch on July 9 in India.

Realme X Spiderman Edition Design And Specifications:

This edition of the Realme X will ship with a red Spiderman case. The handset is Pearl White in color and it's the case which makes this a special edition. The smartphone also has some preinstalled Spiderman themes. However, the Spiderman case bundled with the box seems quite basic with a simple design approach.

As for the hardware, the internals is the same as the standard version of the device. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The full-view display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. This is the first Realme smartphone which comes with an elevating selfie camera design. It packs a 16MP motorized front camera for video chats and selfies. The dual-camera module at the rear consists of a 48M primary sensor with a 5MP depth sensor.

The camera can record 2160@30fps and 1080@30fps videos and supports various shooting modes. An octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset powers the smartphone with Adreno 616 GPU.

This special edition has been launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device will run on Android Pie with Color OS 6 skin on top. A 3,765mAh battery will keep the lights on.

Realme X Spiderman Edition Pricing And Availability:

The device has been launched for RMB 1,799 (Rs. 18,063 approx) in China. The standard variant of the device also retails at around a similar price tag. The smartphone is up for pre-orders in the company's hometown. Interested users can visit Realme China's online web store to order one.

Besides, Realme India's CEO has already confirmed the launch of the Realme X Spiderman: Far From Home Edition in India on July 9. The Chinese brand is also hosting a pre-screening of the movie for the fans in the country.

via

Best Mobiles in India