    Realme X Spider-Man Edition Launch Confirmed For July 9

    By
    |

    Realme has announced that it is coming up with a new edition of its smartphone which will be known as Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition. The company has joined hands with Sony Pictures to launch the special edition Realme X in the Chinese market and the smartphone will be up for sale with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be up for sale from July 9 in the home country. Madhav Sheth CEO of Realme India has also teaser the arrival of the device with it is still not confirmed when the company is planning to launch the device.

    Realme X Spider-Man Edition Launch Confirmed For July 9

     

    According to the post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the special edition of Realme X will arrive with a custom gift box. The smartphone will be up for sale at 10 am on July 9 with a price tag of CNY 1,799 approx Rs 18,100.

    As far as India's launch concern Seth confirmed that the smartphone will be launch in the second half of the year. He also mentioned that a special variant of the model will also arrive in the Indian market soon.

    Realme X specifications

    Just to recall, the smartphone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM.

    Realme X Spider-Man Edition Launch Confirmed For July 9

     

    On the optical front, the smartphone offers dual camera setup with the combination 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera sensors with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses the a16-megapixel selfie camera.

    The Realme X is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie

    Friday, June 28, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
