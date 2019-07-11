Realme X Blind Order Sale – How to Pre-Order For Rs. 1000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme X is the most advanced smartphone to be launched by the company since its debut. The device was announced in China in May. After almost two months of its unveiling, this smartphone is all set to be launched in India on July 15. There are speculations that it could be launched alongside the Realme 3i.

While we are a few days ahead of the launch of Realme X in India, the company has announced the Blind Order sale. Under the Realme X Blind Order sale, interested buyers can prebook the smartphone via the official website starting from today.

Realme X Blind Order Sale

Well, you can prebook the Realme smartphone from 12 PM today on July 11 to 11:59 PM on July 15. The pre-order amount is Rs. 1,000 and only limited number of units will be available for prebooking. Notably, 2,000 units of the standard variant and 300 variants of the Spider-Man: Far Home edition will be let out for pre-order during the Blind Order sale.

How To Prebook Realme X

If you want to prebook the Realme X, then you need to visit the Realme website and log in using the Realme ID. Once you are logged in to your account, you should fill the details asked and pay Rs. 1,000 deposit. Doing so, the company will an additional Rs. 500 to your account, which will bring down the final price of the device.

The advance amount you pay will confirm that you will be among the other early bird buyers who can purchase the device irrespective of the flash sales. While the Realme X launch is slated for July 15, the first sale will happen on July 22. You can pay the pending amount from July 22 to July 26. Also, you can cancel the prebooking you have made before 12 PM July 22. Doing so, the deposit you added will be automatically refunded on July 27.

What We Think About Realme X?

As of now, there is no word regarding pricing of the Realme X but is has been confirmed by the company that this smartphone will be priced under Rs. 18,000. Notably, a recent teaser confirming the launch of the Spider-Man: Far From Home edition model hinted that the device will be priced under Rs. 20,000. Given that the Realme X will be launched a couple of days ahead of the Redmi K20 Pro, we can expect a tough battle between both the smartphones.

