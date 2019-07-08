Realme X Will Be Exclusive To Flipkart – To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the successful smartphone brands in the country and is dominating the sales charts with its offerings. The Realme X is the latest offering from the company that was announced in China and is all set to be launched in the Indian market in the next few days.

Already, it has been confirmed that the Realme X will be launched in India on July 15. Now, there has been an official confirmation from the company that the smartphone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive in the country. And, it has also been confirmed that the Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition will be launched in the country.

Realme X Teased By Flipkart

Prior to the official confirmation from Realme regarding the availability of the smartphone, the e-commerce portal Flipkart put up a microsite hinting the same. Eventually, it has bee confirmed that the Realme X will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Also, it could be made available via the official Realme online store.

Given that the company is focusing on the office sale, there are expectations to see the same go on sale via the offline retail stores. Initially, it could be available via flash sale model and later go on open sale as the usual trend followed by the company.

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition

Besides the standard variant, the company has confirmed that the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition will be launched in India on July 15. Announced recently, this variant comes with similar specifications as the vanilla variant but has a special gift box with a limited edition protective case. Also, there is a preinstalled ColorOS 6.0 Spider Man theme.

A recent teaser showed that the special edition model will be priced at Rs. 1x,999, which confirms that the device will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. This variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space as the high-end variant. So, the standard variant of the device will be priced at a relatively lesser price point.

Realme X - Expected Price In India

Realme X standard variant was launched in three storage variants. It comes in a base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300), a mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,300) and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,300).

What We Think About Realme X

Realme X is the first smartphone from the company to be launched with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Given that it is an advanced offering in the market, it is interesting to know that it will be priced under Rs. 20,000.

Best Mobiles in India