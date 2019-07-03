Realme X India Launch Scheduled For July 15: Expected Price, Specs, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

After numerous official teasers, Realme X's India launch has been confirmed. The premium mid-range smartphone is all set to launch at 12:30 PM on July 15 in India. The announcement was made on the company's official website- realme.com. Let's have a look at the details.

Realme X India Launch Details:

Realme has collaborated with Marvel to launch the Spider-Man: Far From Home edition of the device, which was recently launched in China. The company will also be launching a standard variant of the device.

As for the Spider-Man edition, it will ship with a goodie box which will likely consist of the Spider-Man: Far From Home Case. The device will also come preloaded with custom Spider-Man themes.

Besides, the Onion and Garlic color options have already been confirmed. The pricing has not been revealed; however, the company had earlier tipped a Rs. 18,000 price tag.

What Makes Realme X A Competent Smartphone?

The Realme X is a mid-tier smartphone with some modern features such as a FullView display, pop-up selfie camera, AI-backed dual rear cameras, and more. It flaunts a big 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset keeps the device running. The handset comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Sadly, there is no support for an external microSD card which limits the storage capacity of the device. The unit runs on Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 UI.

For optics, the rear panel houses a dual-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera features include HDR, night mode, and slow-motion video recording, etc. The pop-up selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Backing up the unit is a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge support.

