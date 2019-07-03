Just In
- 12 min ago LG W10, LG W30 First Sale Today – Offers You Can Get
- 25 min ago NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Celestial Fireworks In Detail
- 40 min ago Redmi Note 7 Pro Flash Sale In India Today At 12 PM – Price, Offers And More
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M30s India Production Begins: Expected To Launch In August 2019
Don't Miss
- Movies Telugu Movies 2019 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: F2, Majili, Maharshi And Other Big Hits!
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: India enter semifinal for 7th time; have 3-3 record so far
- Finance HDFC Bank Share Price Hits Record High
- News Relief for BJP Leader Mukul in TMC MLA murder case
- Automobiles Tesla Electric Aircraft Could Become A Reality In Five Years’ Time
- Lifestyle Rajkummar Rao Shows His Quirky Side Too At The Trailer Launch Of 'Judgemental Hai Kya'
- Education Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2020 To Begin From February 18
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Realme X India Launch Scheduled For July 15: Expected Price, Specs, And More
After numerous official teasers, Realme X's India launch has been confirmed. The premium mid-range smartphone is all set to launch at 12:30 PM on July 15 in India. The announcement was made on the company's official website- realme.com. Let's have a look at the details.
Realme X India Launch Details:
Realme has collaborated with Marvel to launch the Spider-Man: Far From Home edition of the device, which was recently launched in China. The company will also be launching a standard variant of the device.
As for the Spider-Man edition, it will ship with a goodie box which will likely consist of the Spider-Man: Far From Home Case. The device will also come preloaded with custom Spider-Man themes.
Besides, the Onion and Garlic color options have already been confirmed. The pricing has not been revealed; however, the company had earlier tipped a Rs. 18,000 price tag.
What Makes Realme X A Competent Smartphone?
The Realme X is a mid-tier smartphone with some modern features such as a FullView display, pop-up selfie camera, AI-backed dual rear cameras, and more. It flaunts a big 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels which is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset keeps the device running. The handset comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Sadly, there is no support for an external microSD card which limits the storage capacity of the device. The unit runs on Android Pie-based Color OS 6.0 UI.
For optics, the rear panel houses a dual-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera features include HDR, night mode, and slow-motion video recording, etc. The pop-up selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Backing up the unit is a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge support.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335