Realme X India Launch: Likely To Ship With Spider-Man: Far From Home Mobile Case

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand officially unveiled its premium mid-range smartphone, the Realme X last month. The device was launched in the company's hometown China. The company has already confirmed that the device will be launched in the Indian market as well, Now, some fresh information about the Realme X launch has been shared over the web.

Realme X To Ship With Spider-Man: Far From Home Mobile Case:

Realme has teamed up with Marvel to bring a special edition case for the Realme X in India. The smartphone is tipped to come with a Spider-Man: Far From Home mobile case. The movie will be hitting the theatres on July 4th and it remains to be seen if the company launches the device on the same day.

As of now, it is not clear if the Spider-Man case will be shipped with the retail box or will be sold aftermarket. The new case will definitely grab the attention of Marvel Fans. It would be interesting to see if this plays a major factor in boosting the sale of the Realme X in India.

Realme X Key Specifications And Features:

The major highlight of the Realme X is the camera setup; both at the front and rear. Realme X is the first smartphone by the company that offers an elevating selfie camera. The motorized camera has a 16MP lens for video calls and selfies. Instead of the trending triple-rear cameras, the Realme X is equipped with dual-cameras at the rear.

The rear camera sensors include a 48MP primary lens which is a Sony IMX886 sensor and a 5MP lens for depth mapping. The device uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC for processing. The chipset is clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It offers maximum storage of 128GB. Sadly, there is no support for external microSD card.

The Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie firmware with Color OS 6.0 interface on top. The FullView display measures 6.53-inches and is an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The unit is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge support.

Our Thoughts on The Realme X:

Realme is undeniably a successful brand in the affordable smartphone segment in India besides Xiaomi, Honor, and others. The brand is relatively new but is giving a tough competition to the established players. Realme X is a competent mid-range smartphone.

It offers some premium features such as a pop-up selfie camera, a big FullView FHD+ display, a premium mid-range processor and more. The smartphone is expected to be priced under sub Rs. 20,000 price label in India. The reasonable price tag and capable hardware make this is a good deal.

