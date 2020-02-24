HTC Might Soon Jump 5G Devices, Smartphone Bandwagon: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

5G technology is catching up and OEMs are bringing in support for the fast network. Samsung, Google, Vivo, Apple, and many other smartphone companies are working on 5G support, if not already launched. Joining the list is HTC. A report said that HTC will release a 5G smartphone this year.

HTC 5G Smartphone

The report from Mashdigi notes that HTC will be investing heavily in 5G connected applications segment. HTC CEO Yves Maitre said to the publication that the company sees a lot of expansion in 5G for the Taiwan market. However, there are no other concrete details about the upcoming 5G smartphone.

For one, we don't know it's going to be a mid-range 5G smartphone or a premium one. Reports also speculate that HTC might be working on multiple devices in different price segments. At the same time, multiple speculations are noting that HTC is working with Qualcomm for the new 5G device.

HTC is also investing in virtual vision content, which is also powered by 5G. The report further notes that the company will continue focusing on the virtual vision applications as part of the HTC Vive Cosmos series and the HTC Vive series. Looking back, HTC worked with telco Sprint in the US to bring in the 5G network market. After the initial partnership, the Taiwanese company launched the 5G hub.

HTC Expands With AR, Gaming Platform

Furthermore, HTC is also working on its AR and VR segment. There seems to be a special emphasis on HTC's Augmented Reality, which the company believes there's still room for growth. The company is reportedly taking its time concerning new launches in AR.

HTC is also expected to participate at the Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco on March 16. The HTC Vive Developer Summit is scheduled on March 17, where the company is expected to launch HTC Vive Cosmos elite, Vive Sync, Vive Cosmos Plat, and the Vive Cosmos XR. Currently, Facebook and Sony have backed out of the conference due to coronavirus, but HTC has assured its participation.

