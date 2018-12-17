HTC Desire 12s launched with a three year old Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC

HTC is the first smartphone brand to launch an Android smartphone, and in 2018, HTC is really in bad shape when it comes to smartphones (launches and sales). Amidst these miseries, the company has launched a new smartphone with not so new chipset.

The HTC Desire 12s is the latest smartphone from the company, which is being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core chipset, which is a 3-year-old entry-level SoC from Qualcomm.

HTC Desire 12s price and availability

The HTC Desire 12s will be available in Twain in two variants. The base variant comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and retails for NT$ 5990 (Rs 13,921), and the top of the line iteration offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for NT$ 6990 ( Rs 16,245). As of now, the company hasn't shared any roadmap with regards to the launch of the HTC Desire 12s in India.

HTC Desire 12s features and specifications

With respect to design, the smartphone comes in Silver, Red, and Black colors with a polycarbonate back shell with a pattern design on the back. The back case also houses the rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well.

The HTC Desire 12s comes with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720)p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with the Adreno 505 GPU, coupled with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a 13 MP primary sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture and a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Both cameras can record native 1080p videos @30fps.

With regards to connectivity, the HTC Desire 12s has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots (active 4G on a single SIM slot) with Bluetooth 4.2, GLONASS, GPS+, and NFC.

The phone has a 3075 mAh Li-ion battery with support for normal 10W charging via micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio out. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense UI on top.