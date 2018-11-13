HTC upcoming mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 435 gets certified

HTC, the Taiwanese tech giant is working on a new mid-range smartphone for the masses. While HTC primarily focuses on the premium category of smartphones this will be the first time in a long while when the company is expected to bring it a mid-range offering for the consumers. The low-end HTC smartphone was recently spotted over the web and apparently, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's low-end Snapdragon 435 processor.

As per a report from PhoneArena, a new device which has the codename HTC 2Q720000 has received its certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance. The certification of the new device hints that the company might soon bring the suggested device for the masses soon. As of now, there is nothing specific revealed about the specifications and features of the upcoming mid-range HTC smartphone apart from the fact that the device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Considering that we already have the Android 9 Pie available in the market for quite some time, the Android 8.1 Oreo on the upcoming device is a bit let down. While nothing concrete about the specifications and features of the device is revealed, it would be safe to assume that the device might receive the Android 9 Pie prior to its official announcement.

In addition to the software version, the Qualcomm 435 processor is listed again under the hardware section of the certification page. Besides, the firmware which is listed on the certification page suggests another powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor in works. This implies that HTC might also be working towards another costly variant of the suggested mid-range HTC smartphone.

As of now, HTC has not officially released any statement regarding the existence or availability of the so called mid-range HTC smartphone. However, it is being speculated that the smartphone will be announced before the end of this year. It still remains to be seen what all features and specifications will the upcoming mid-tier HTC smartphone will offer and at what price bucket will the company keep the smartphone. We will keep you posted with further information on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.

.