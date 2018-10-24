ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

HTC Exodus 1 official launched for 0.15 Bitcoins: World's first Block chain smartphone

HTC Exodus 1 runs on Android OS

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HTC has officially unveiled the world's first Blockchain powered smartphone, the HTC Exodus 1 with Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet. This is the latest flagship smartphone from HTC with an interesting set of features, especially for those who deal with cryptocurrencies.

    Other than the fact that the HTC Exodus 1 is a device for cryptocurrency miners, the smartphone has a unique choice of design with a semi-transparent back casing, which looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

    Buy HTC Exodus 1 here

    HTC Exodus 1 price and availability

    The HTC Exodus 1 is priced at 0.15 Bitcoins or 4.78 Ethereum tokens. In rupees, the smartphone will cost around Rs 75,000. Interested users can pre-order the HTC Exodus 1 from Exodus official website, and the device will ship from December 2018. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Exodus 1 in India what so ever. A user has to make the payment on either Bitcoins or Ethereum tokens to buy this device. The price will change depending on the rate of Bitcoins and Ethereum tokens.

    HTC Exodus 1 unique features

     

    • IP68 Rating
    • Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet
    • Snapdragon 845 SoC
    • Quad cameras

     

    HTC Exodus 1 specifications

    The HTC Exodus 1 comes with a 6-inch QHD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipsets powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a total of 4 cameras with a 16 MP + 12 MP sensors at the back and a dual 8 MP selfie cameras on the front. The main camera does offer features like portrait mode, 4K video recording, and more, whereas the video recording capability of the front-facing camera is limited to 1080p @ 30fps. Just like the recently launched HTC U12+, the HTC Exodus also comes with HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition and HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation.

    With respect to connectivity, the HTC Exodus 1 has a single nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE, with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-channel Wi-Fi. The smartphone runs on Android Oreo OS with a custom skin on top with a sealed 3500 mAh battery with support for HTC Rapid Charge 3.0 via USB type C port.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue