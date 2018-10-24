HTC Exodus 1 official launched for 0.15 Bitcoins: World's first Block chain smartphone

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
HTC has officially unveiled the world's first Blockchain powered smartphone, the HTC Exodus 1 with Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet. This is the latest flagship smartphone from HTC with an interesting set of features, especially for those who deal with cryptocurrencies.
Other than the fact that the HTC Exodus 1 is a device for cryptocurrency miners, the smartphone has a unique choice of design with a semi-transparent back casing, which looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.
HTC Exodus 1 price and availability
The HTC Exodus 1 is priced at 0.15 Bitcoins or 4.78 Ethereum tokens. In rupees, the smartphone will cost around Rs 75,000. Interested users can pre-order the HTC Exodus 1 from Exodus official website, and the device will ship from December 2018. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Exodus 1 in India what so ever. A user has to make the payment on either Bitcoins or Ethereum tokens to buy this device. The price will change depending on the rate of Bitcoins and Ethereum tokens.
HTC Exodus 1 unique features
- IP68 Rating
- Zion Cryptocurrency Wallet
- Snapdragon 845 SoC
- Quad cameras
HTC Exodus 1 specifications
The HTC Exodus 1 comes with a 6-inch QHD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipsets powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The smartphone has a total of 4 cameras with a 16 MP + 12 MP sensors at the back and a dual 8 MP selfie cameras on the front. The main camera does offer features like portrait mode, 4K video recording, and more, whereas the video recording capability of the front-facing camera is limited to 1080p @ 30fps. Just like the recently launched HTC U12+, the HTC Exodus also comes with HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition and HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation.
With respect to connectivity, the HTC Exodus 1 has a single nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE, with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-channel Wi-Fi. The smartphone runs on Android Oreo OS with a custom skin on top with a sealed 3500 mAh battery with support for HTC Rapid Charge 3.0 via USB type C port.