HTC to launch a Blockchain (crypto currency) phone by the end of 2018

HTC Blockchain phone will have high fidelity security features

    HTC was the first smartphone company to launch a phone powered by Android OS. And now, the company is losing the market by the day due to a stiff competition from the other OEMs, which offer an affordable smartphone and HTC is not able to cope up with those smartphone brands. HTC recently a large chunk of employees, which also explains about the current situation of the company.

    However, this does not mean that the company will stop making smartphones. In fact, the company is currently working on a new smartphone with the code name "Exodus" which will be the first blockchain smartphone in the world. In the early July 2018 at RISE in Hong Kong, the company stated that it is still working on Exodus, which will launch by the end of 2018.

    HTC's Chief Crypto Officer said:

    In the new internet age people are generally more conscious about their data, this a perfect opportunity to empower the user to start owning their digital identity. The Exodus is a great place to start because the phone is the most personal device, and it is also the place where all your data originates from. I'm excited about the opportunity it brings to decentralize the internet and reshape it for the modern user.

    Unlike the HTC U12+, the HTC Exodus will have an old-school design and we might not see a dual camera setup or even an 18:9 aspect ratio display like the HTC U12+.

    HTC recently launched the HTC U12+, which is the latest flagship smartphone from the company with a dual camera setup (after many years). The device also has a pressure sensitive volume and power buttons and offers a flagship class specifications.

    HTC U12+ specifications:

    The HTC U12+ is likely to come with a large 6-inch LCD display with WQHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

    On the photography front, the U12+ is said to feature four cameras. If recent reports are to be believed, the rear dual camera setup will comprise of a 16MP sensor and a 12MP sensor. The image sensors will be accompanied by a LED flash module. Whereas the front dual camera setup will be a combination of two 8MP sensors.

    In addition to all these, the U12+ will run Android Oreo OS right of the box, and it will draw power from a 3,420mAh battery. The smartphone will be I68 certified for water and dust resistance.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
