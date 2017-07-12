HTC launches an initiative for underprivileged young girls in partnership with CRY

Aarzoo, an initiative by HTC Corporation, in association with leading NGO 'CRY-Child Rights and You', will support underprivileged girl children.

Aarzoo is a movement and a promise to fulfill dreams of countless young girls from the lower income group families by facilitating guidance and resources to supplement their dedication and enthusiasm. As part of its corporate social initiative and, to mark 20 years of global operations, HTC Corporation, has unveiled this initiative' Aarzoo: ek wish har Aarzoo poori karne ki''in India.

Not just wanting to limit the contribution only from the company, last week, Mr. Faisal Siddiqui, President South Asia, HTC, visited the CRY center in South Delhi and spent time with the children talking, exchanging gifts and clicking photos and selfies.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Faisal Siddiqui said, "We firmly believe that education is the birthright of every child, especially girls as their education and awareness helps build a better and progressive society I would like to reiterate our commitment towards providing quality education and enable better prospects for the girl child in the country."

As part of the campaign, HTC hopes to achieve an on-ground-impact on girl child education for 1500 girls through CRY, and, for this, has contributed part of consumer sales proceeds over the past few months to the NGO.HTC and CRY also unveiled a calendar wherein the models were 12 bright girls from the CRY center to mark the association.

Welcoming this initiative, Ms Soha Moitra, Regional Director- North, Child Rights and You (CRY) said, "We are extremely glad that HTC is championing this cause and supporting us in making education accessible to every child. We believe this campaign will go a long way in empowering girls and bringing them into the mainstream".