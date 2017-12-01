HTC rolls out Android 8.0 Oreo update for U11 Life

Earlier this week, the unlocked HTC U11 units in the US started receiving the Android Oreo update. Now, the unlocked version of the HTC U11 Life is getting the same update. Needless to say, the update will not be available for the carrier-locked smartphones in the US.

The company's VP of product management, Mo Versi, has announced via Twitter that owners of unlocked HTC U11 Life devices can also install the Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system on their smartphones. The Taiwanese OEM is pushing out the Android Oreo update via OTA (Over-the-Air). While currently, only the unlocked variant of the U11 Life is receiving the Oreo update, it won't be too long before other markets follow suit.

Since it is an OTA update, not all users will receive it at the same time. With the arrival of Oreo update, eligible HTC U11 will get a slew of new features. These features include Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, auto-fill, notification dots, new app folder design and more.

For those who don't know, U11 Life has an Android One variant that is pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo OS. Besides this, both the variants of HTC U11 Life has the same features and specifications.

The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p Super LCD display. Under the hood, the U11 Life is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The chipset is teamed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the region.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 16MP camera on the back with 4K video recording support. Up front, there is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor that can shoot videos in 1080p. It packs a 2,600mAh battery to keep the lights on.

What's more, the device supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa and has an IP67 certified body for water and dust resistance. In addition, the U11 Life boasts of the Edge Sense feature with squeezable frames.

On the connectivity front, the HTC U11 Life offers Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the home button at the front.