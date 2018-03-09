HTC U Ultra Android 8.0 Oreo stable update released in India

HTC has now started to roll out Android Oreo firmware update for one its premium smartphones. As such, HTC U Ultra devices are now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in different parts of the world. Current reports state that the update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in India, Italy, and Taiwan.

According to reports, there are two Android Oreo firmware versions available and it includes v2.19.400.1 which comes at a size of 1.32GB and there is another one with version number v2.19.709.2 weighing in at 1.58GB. While the update brings in the new OS upgrade, it also takes the Android security patch to January. The news about the update was spotted on HTC's Taiwan forum and reported by The Android Soul as well.

However, there is no information as to what other features the update brings. The changelog is not available yet. We will update once we get our hands on the official changelog. Meanwhile, if you own HTC U Ultra (review) and have received the update, do let us know what changes you have noticed with the new update.

As per our experience with the updates, HTC U Ultra update should come with bug fixes, performance improvements, and system optimizations. Further with the update now available, HTC U Ultra owners will be able to experience Android Oreo and its features hands-on. Oreo brings in features like picture-in-picture, Smart Text Selection, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Google Play Protect improved booting time, extended battery life, newly designed emojis and a whole lot more.

The device owners should receive a notification of the update. If not, then, they can always check for the update manually by going to the Settings page and then clicking on About phone tab and check for updates there. If the device has got the update it will show it.

Notably, this is a firmware update so it is advised to back up all the date before installing the new OS. Users should have at least 50 percent battery or more and they should carry out the installation process over a Wi-Fi network. Using mobile network may cost additional data charges. It is important to remember these things during the time of installation of any major software update.

The rollout is happening, following reports which had earlier stated that HTC 10 models in India would be receiving Android Oreo update very soon. The reports had also suggested that the company was starting to think about the latest major Android release. But the update has been released to a U series device. In any case, it is good to see that HTC is working on the update for its smartphones.