HTC U11 Plus to be launched on November 2, hints media invite

HTC announced the U11, its flagship smartphone in May this year with squeezable edges. Following the same, there were claims that the company is working on another one likely dubbed U11 Plus.

It looks like HTC will take the wraps off the upcoming smartphone, the U11 Plus on November 2 at an event in Taipei. Although HTC hasn't shared any specific detail about the event, the invite that has been sent by the company shows a big 'U' tipping that it means the announcement of a new U series smartphone.

In the past, there were rumors that HTC is prepping an alleged HTC U11 Plus smartphone and the device in question could be the same. We believe that the smartphone could be unveiled at the November 2 event.

Based on the speculations, the HTC U11 Plus is believed to sport a bezel-less Quad HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is said to arrive with a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Under its hood, we can expect the HTC smartphone to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage space.

The HTC U11 Plus is speculated to feature a 12MP main camera at its rear and an 8MP front-facing camera as well. The smartphone might have the IP68 certification as the other flagship smartphones in the market.

For now, there is no clue to confirm that the HTC smartphone will be based on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. There are claims that it might be launched in two color variants - Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black.

Besides the HTC U11 Plus, the company is expected to make a few more smartphone announcements by the end of the year. Some of the rumored ones include the HTC U11 Life, Ocean Harmony and U11 Life Android One variant.

