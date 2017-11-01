HTC U11 Plus, U11 Life spotted in hands-on video ahead of launch

HTC is expected to unveil the U11 Plus and U11 Life tomorrow (November 2). Both the smartphones have appeared in quite a few leaks so far.

With just one day to go until the launch, a Swiss publication named Blick Digital has released a hands-on video of the upcoming HTC U11 Plus and U11 Life. While the video can't be embedded in this article, you can watch it here. Also, we have included some snapshots from the video. To start with the U11 Plus, it turns out it is not a bezel-less phone as it was rumored earlier.

While the side bezels are really narrow, the top and bottom bezels are thick. Also, the display neither seems to offer an aspect ratio of 18:9, nor does it have a high screen-to-body ratio like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG V30.

The rear panel of the HTC U11 Plus shows single camera sensor placed at the canter in the upper part. There is a LED flash beside the camera sensor.

You can also see the fingerprint scanner housed just below the rear camera. The rear panel is slightly transparent as the innards of the phone can be seen. This could be the translucent color variant of the phone that had surfaced online yesterday.

Just like its predecessor, the HTC U11 Plus comes with a squeezable frame for using the Edge Sense feature. As hinted in the company's newest teaser for the phone, the hands-on video shows the Edge Sense feature on U11 Plus is far improved with more customization options.

The video also shows the smartphone running on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Sense UI on top.

In addition to the U11 Plus, the leaked video also showcases the mid-range HTC U11 Life which features Android One.

Despite coming from an unofficial source, we are not skeptical about the authenticity of the video. The video is shot nicely where you can see both the smartphones clearly.

